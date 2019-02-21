A toast to Roger “Flip Flop” Marolt
February 21, 2019
When it comes to the proposed Lift One development, columnist Roger Marolt just can't make up his mind. He's about as predictable as a snowboarder in Spar Gulch.
First he's against it, then he's for it. He writes columns explaining his other columns, then letters apologizing for his other letters. He's on the list of supporters, and then he's off. Hey, Roger, pick a lane!
His opinions sure are hard to keep up with. His skiing? Not so much.
Lo Semple
Aspen
