A thought on Veterans Day
November 9, 2018
Veterans Day,
"To all who have endured the insanity of war,
the rage of combat, burdened by wounds, physical and mental,
heroes whose sacrifice enabled freedom to continue her quest.
Soldiers, the war for freedom did not end when you let loose your gun.
It rages today, as it has always raged.
Recommended Stories For You
History teaches, seldom without exception,
that a societies government is its mortal enemy.
We veterans need more fully realize that our government hoards
every phone call, every email, our location,
who we communicate with, our sex life, our finances and our god.
We did not risk our lives so those in power
can monitor every facet of our being.
Allow any government to possess such knowledge and it is game over.
If the 4th Amendment be not enforced,
our sacrifice was in vain."
Will Kesler
Snowmass Village
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Area high school students survive car crash into Maroon Creek
- Aspen Mountain eyes early opening, needs ‘another storm up top’
- Vail employee allegedly slept with child prostitute in Glenwood Springs
- Aspen Mountain will open for season five days early on Nov. 17
- Pitkin County Sheriff: Joe DiSalvo voted into third term, defeats Walter Chi