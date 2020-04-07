A team effort with Aspen Valley Hospital

On behalf of Aspen Valley Hospital physicians and staff, we would like to acknowledge and thank our community for the outpouring of appreciation and support we have received from you during this difficult time. Your kindness has been greatly appreciated, and we feel your love.

We have been overwhelmed by the offers to donate masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to our hospital. And we are so appreciative of the generosity from community members who have provided food, including entire meals for our physicians and staff.

We will continue to work hard for you and provide the quality of services that we always have, while facing the challenges felt in our community and around the world. We are humbled by your care and concern for the health-care workers at Aspen Valley Hospital on the front lines of this devastating pandemic.

This weekend, some very industrious and kind-hearted community members posted signs at our employee parking entrances thanking Aspen Valley Hospital. Their sincere expression of appreciation was warmly received by all of our staff and physicians who passed by the bright hand-painted (and anonymous) signs.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Our community is never stronger than when faced with hard times. This is evident over the last few weeks. Please visit aspenhospital.org to learn more about how you can continue to make a positive impact.

Aspen Valley Hospital