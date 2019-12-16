A smile will lighten Aspen carriers’ loads
The holiday season can be hectic for all of us, but especially for the staff at the Aspen post office. They are working long hours and manage to stay helpful and pleasant. While we wait in line to send out and pick up our Christmas joy, don’t forget to smile and wish J.R. and Maureen and the others good holidays … and a well-deserved rest.
Helen Palmer
Aspen
