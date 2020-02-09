A Rush to misjudgment
President Trump paused the State of the Union address Tuesday night to have the first lady bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom on radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh.
Since when do we reward a person with a high honor for using his media access to openly mock people with disabilities and persist in spreading false narratives about the legitimacy of a popularly elected president?
Oh, wait … I remember now.
David Olmsted
Aspen
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.