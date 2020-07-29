A revolution in the air?

In the midst of the 1700s, King George III owned the colonies in North America. Most of the East Coast of what is now the United States belonged to him alone. He taxed the colonists heavily. He refused to allow them to have representatives in Parliament. He regulated much of what they could do. He prohibited trade with any other nation. He ignored many of the colonies’ needs. He stationed his soldiers in the colonies to keep order to his liking. It was up to him alone. His decisions and wishes were law. And he was fully supported by acolyte nobles. Having had enough, the colonies revolted. It took a war, but in the end the U.S. was formed, and explicitly prohibited accumulation of such powers in the chief executive. We wanted no more kings.

Today what do we have? A would-be king, or autocrat, or dictator. He taxes us heavily (unless we’re his lords). He is trying to stifle voting by many, denying their representation in Congress. He regulates us (unless we’re his lords) with new restraints, and he terminates regulations that he (or his lords) don’t like (schools open or lose money; Obama’s environmental controls are ended). He has destroyed much of our trade with other nations. He ignores our needs, particularly our poverty and combatting the virus. And now he is stationing troops in our cities. As someone once said, “He thinks he can shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it.”

Do you find that revolting? I don’t suggest taking up arms. But I for one have had enough. Isn’t it time to march? To engage in our own revolution?

Parker Maddux

Basalt