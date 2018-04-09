A PSA to parents in the Aspen School District

Why take those pesky standardized tests next week?

Because student body participation and performance affect accreditation.

Why do you care about accreditation?

Because accreditation affects government funding of our schools, and the ability of our students to get into college.

Consider these facts:

Fact No. 1: Taking tests usually produces anxiety. In rare cases, this anxiety reaches epic and debilitating levels. Mostly it's just uncomfortable for a short time.

Fact No. 2: Standardized tests are a part of life in the US school system. If you want to go to college, you are going to be taking standardized tests. The tests next week are good practice for the big ones. Think of it as skill building in a lower stakes environment.

Fact No. 3: Performance on the standardized tests being administered next week in the Aspen School District DOES NOT count at the individual level.

Fact No. 4: Overall school performance and participation DO count for district accreditation. District accreditation DOES determine how our schools are viewed and ranked, which DOES impact our kids college chances, and how much funding we receive from the government.

Seriously consider the good of the whole before you consider letting your kid opt out.

Bettina Slusar

Aspen