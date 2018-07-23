A potential letter of thanks
July 23, 2018
As I read about the severe water shortages in The Aspen Times on Monday, I am proud of all of the local limo companies, condo and hotels that have voluntarily stopped washing all of their fleet vehicles to do their part to conserve water. These companies are stewards of the valley and truly care about the 11,509-acre fire raging in Basalt. I also find it amazing that the gas stations in the valley have voluntarily shut down their washing stations to conserve water to battle these blazes.
I hope that I am able to write this letter for real in a few days and these companies do the right thing and stop wasting water.
Aidan Wynn
Aspen
