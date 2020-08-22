 A postal power play | AspenTimes.com
A postal power play

Republican dismantling of the machines of efficiency in all American post offices, with the stated purpose of disrupting voting, proves we have no platform or philosophy outside of the pure attainment of power at any cost.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale

Support Local Journalism

