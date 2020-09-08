A plea for cycling etiquette on Maroon Creek Road

As an avid Bells cyclist, I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to all the drivers going up and down Maroon Creek Road. They are always so courteous to bikers and always pass when it is safe. I additionally wish to apologize to these drivers for all the clueless cyclists who don’t know the rules of the road and cannot stay in a single file line while biking this lovely road.

A large thank you goes out to the Maroon Bells rangers who have to endlessly inform these same cyclists to park in the allotted bike racks and also respond to nasty comments from so many people. I only wish the bike shops would explain that bikes need to announce themselves when passing, that they cannot take up the entire lane of traffic and the general courtesies that help us all share these same gorgeous paths and roads.

Catalina Cruz

Aspen