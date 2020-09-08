A plea for cycling etiquette on Maroon Creek Road
As an avid Bells cyclist, I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to all the drivers going up and down Maroon Creek Road. They are always so courteous to bikers and always pass when it is safe. I additionally wish to apologize to these drivers for all the clueless cyclists who don’t know the rules of the road and cannot stay in a single file line while biking this lovely road.
A large thank you goes out to the Maroon Bells rangers who have to endlessly inform these same cyclists to park in the allotted bike racks and also respond to nasty comments from so many people. I only wish the bike shops would explain that bikes need to announce themselves when passing, that they cannot take up the entire lane of traffic and the general courtesies that help us all share these same gorgeous paths and roads.
Catalina Cruz
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User