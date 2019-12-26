A partisan move by The Aspen Times
I am very disappointed to see The Aspen Times fully embrace the “free speech for everyone with whom I agree” movement. I have not always fully agreed with Glenn Beaton, but have always enjoyed his take on various issues. Of course I will be able to continue to follow him at theaspenbeat.com, but it is always sad to see supposed news and information outlets fuel partisan echo chambers by suppressing opposing views.
Pierre Davenas
Aspen
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.