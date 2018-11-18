 A note from the West End | AspenTimes.com

A note from the West End

What is the deal with the Eighth Street bus stops? I've seen 15,000-square-foot houses go up in Aspen faster than this pair of three-sided shelters. It's been over six months, the lifts are turning, it's time. At least if no one is going to be working on them, I don't see why we can't get on and off the bus there.

Todd Wilson

Aspen

