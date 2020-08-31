A low number of virus fatalities
The Aug. 26 Centers for Disease Control weekly update reports that the total cumulative deaths in the U.S. attributable exclusively to COVID-19 equals 6% of the 161,392 deaths caused by COVID-19 plus other causes. That’s 9,684 total cumulative deaths attributable exclusively to COVID-19.
The other 94% (151,708) had an average of 2.6 other serious causes of death. Presumably many if not most conditions were likely to cause death soon in any event. The vast majority have been of advanced age and in nursing homes.
If our response to the virus hasn’t been effective, why are the numbers so low?
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
