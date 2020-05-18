A house of lies by the Democrats
As a student of societal manipulation, propaganda dispersal and indoctrination methods, I am 100% convinced that an all-out effort is being made to lay the groundwork to build support so enough indoctrinated people soon beg for government authorities to control society.
It is being promoted through classic racketeering methods. Racketeering is creating a problem, then offering to solve it.
The problem they are creating in the minds of the fearful is a twofold lie:
1. Others are responsible for your health. The social media soldiers promote the message that people are endangering others if they do not wearing a mask. Reality is anyone can wear a mask if they think they need it without demanding others do.
Support Local Journalism
2. A privacy invasive “tracing” method is required for us to be healthy.
If they can convince you of those lies, then the timid and indoctrinated will demand that all: A) Be vaccinated and or “traced.” Or B) They not be allowed to participate in society.
If the Democrats can convince enough people of these lies, then they will have achieved the dream the imperialist elites at the tiptop of the pyramid have been lusting after for a century or more.
Mark Kwiecienski
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User