A golden opportunity for Roaring Fork Valley youth

Want to know one of the Roaring Fork Valley’s truly best kept secrets? Want to ensure that the future of conservation will be alive and viable?

Your local chapter of the National Audubon Society is sending local kids from ages 13 through 18 to an all-paid, week-long Colorado Nature/Birding camp. Groups organized by age will hike in the alpine tundra and lower grassland prairies and participate in other activities.

Roaring Fork Audubon has sent four locals to attend these camps in the last two years.

Here are some of their comments. “This is a great example of how amazing nature is to be in.” “My favorite memory is canoeing.”

“Every day was a new experience.” “I want to go back and experience it again.” “I learned about jobs in conservation and how to work to conserve anything in the natural world. Everyone in my group came away feeling empowered to do their best to conserve the birds. We were inspired to keep learning and keep being curious.”

To apply, visit roaringforkaudubon.org and select the application button.

“In the end we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand; and we will understand only what we have been taught.” — Baba Dioum

Mary Harris

Carbondale