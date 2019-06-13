A fine young man gone too soon

We want to pay tribute to the young man, Alex Sills, who died in a motorcycle accident this week.

Just last week he served big slabs of pizza to my husband and me, regular visitors to Aspen, at New York Pizza. We remember his warm, friendly eyes and engaging smile.

Commenting on our accents, he asked us if we were Australian (yes) and said he was born there, before moving to the U.S. when he was little. That he’d lived in Philly and loved Colorado and still had relatives back in Western Australia. (They live in a suburb up the coast just a few kilometres from us.) We laughed about different colloquialisms in the two countries.

He was so bright and friendly, and left such a good impression, we’ve since returned to New York Pizza, an eatery we’d never been to before this Aspen visit.

We were shocked to read today that this bright and friendly person had died on Highway 82 on Tuesday, just a week after we’d met him.

Deepest sympathy to Alex’s family, friends and the staff of New York Pizza.

Jacqueline Lang and Peter Rigby

Cottesloe , Western Australia