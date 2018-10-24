A farewell note of gratitude

After many rewarding years as a local citizen, I have decided to change venue and challenge myself with new adventures and opportunities.

I sincerely thank the entire community from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. This includes the many friends, some strangers, co-workers and the Aspen Skiing Co.

You have given me tremendous support, acceptance and encouragement. This has become a catalyst shaping my future.

As I say goodbye and gracias, you will still see me periodically as I always feel welcome here.

Have a happy Halloween and a wonderful winter.

Geoff Pay

