A farewell note of gratitude
October 24, 2018
After many rewarding years as a local citizen, I have decided to change venue and challenge myself with new adventures and opportunities.
I sincerely thank the entire community from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. This includes the many friends, some strangers, co-workers and the Aspen Skiing Co.
You have given me tremendous support, acceptance and encouragement. This has become a catalyst shaping my future.
As I say goodbye and gracias, you will still see me periodically as I always feel welcome here.
Have a happy Halloween and a wonderful winter.
Geoff Pay
