A different kind of war
At this moment in our history, we are suffering the equivalent of another world war. The difference is that during a conventional war, millions of people are fighting to kill other people. In this war, fortunately, millions of people are fighting to keep each other alive.
At the end of this war, we will not need a peace treaty. Let us hope it comes soon.
Donald Flaks
Carbondale
