A different approach to the pandemic

The systems of containment are not working and will never work. A recent letter, “Making fear our livelihood” (Oct. 24, The Aspen Times), pointed out that Pitkin County has experienced two deaths during the entire pandemic. I personally know of more overdoses and suicides in the same time period. Go ahead, health departments, release the comparative statistics. One of the first comments to the letter quipped that the restrictions we are living with are to protect overwhelming our hospital.

My immediate thought was, how can I convince people that we need a different approach, one of focused protection? I can’t. Luckily I came across a piece in the Wall Street Journal, “Epidemiologists Stray From The Covid Herd” that documents the ideas behind the co-authors of The Great Barrington Declaration. The co-authors and co-signers are all medical and public health scientists and medical practitioners. The declaration states, “Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. The results (to name a few) include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health — leading to greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden. Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice. Keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed.”

Before jumping to paranoid reactions, read The Great Barrington Declaration for yourself. Sign the petition if you agree. Pitkin County — it’s time to break from the impractical fear-based mold. No more threats of increased restrictions. Let’s focus protection and work with nature, human behavior, and cease this idiotic attempt to swim up a fast moving river.

Andrew Wickes

Aspen