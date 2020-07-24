A decimal here, an imbecile there
Now that the Center for Disease Control has admitted that the actual infection rate is above 40 million rather than 4 million, it looks as if the decimal point gets moved again, and Bruno was right all along. Actual scientists say that these types of virus mutate to a more benign form, which may have already happened with this one. If it kills the host, the spread of the virus stops. The virus seems more intelligent than the politicians who get their science from CNN and people like Fauci.
Aspen always boasts about its education, but it is surprising it can’t throw up better politicians than these flunkeys for the New World Order. Since over 50,000 people die every week in the U.S., perhaps everyone should just stay home and hide under the bed.
Richard Gordon
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User