A confusing conclusion
In response to David Fields’ letter about climate change (May 22, 2020), after listing much allegedly fuzzy data by Mr. McDowell (May 20), Mr. Fields goes on to equate 100 centimeters to approximately 250 inches. I know that many Americans have difficulty with the metric system, but 254 centimeters is equal to 100 inches; you got it backwards.
I’m not going to wade into your climate change denial argument, but that fact kinda messes with your conclusions.
Rick Warner
Redstone
