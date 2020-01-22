A chorus of dissent over Aspen Public Radio change

Much has been written already about the loss of local music programming on KAJX. I raise my voice in support of those who are lamenting the elimination of the unique in favor of the generic. Another significant blow to KAJX listeners comes with the cancellation of “Performance Today” — the premiere classical music program on public radio. Fred Child was a special friend to KAJX and many classical music devotees in Aspen.

The advent of 24/7 cable news and opinion programming has diminished the quality and variety of media offerings. It is a shame for KAJX to fall into the trap of dropping the programming that feeds the soul in favor of something that we already have too much of.

Richard Felder

Aspen