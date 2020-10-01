A cautionary tale about COVID-19

As a citizen and county commissioner, I always try to follow the law, including — and especially — public health rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, I went to an outdoor birthday in a park for my 4-year-old daughter’s best friend. The party was outside, people wore masks and social distanced, but there were more than 20 people invited, though the public health order prohibits informal gatherings of more than 10.

I and the rest of my family left when the party grew to more than 10 people, but I let my daughter stay behind for the remainder of the party. In this year of no’s, I knew I should have said “no” again, but as a mom I wanted to find a way to say “yes” for her to enjoy her best buddy’s birthday.

Another attendee was told the next day that she had been exposed to COVID-19 and tested positive several days later. As a contact of this person, my family is now under a formal quarantine order from public health. We have since been tested and learned that our family’s results are negative for COVID-19.

I’m writing because I want to admit to my mistake — and because maybe it will be a cautionary tale for others. I’ve learned the hard way that COVID-19 doesn’t give credit for good behavior. Despite seven months of thoughtful compliance, changing our family’s social behavior, even refusing to participate in certain allowable activities, the virus will take advantage of a guard let down, no matter how hard it is to remain vigilant.

My family and I will diligently follow the state of Colorado and Pitkin County Board of Health rules, and I encourage other community members to do the same. We have come too far to let our guard down.

Kelly McNicholas Kury

Pitkin County commissioner