A campaign proposition for Maurice Emmer

I found Maurice Emmer’s recent letter about Democrats being whiners while his fellow Republicans are basically the life of the party hilarious. This is so untruthful you would think his hero Donald Trump wrote the letter.

Man, talk about the pot calling the kettle black; this one takes the cake.

Ever since Maurice realized he has basically a zero chance of ever winning an election in Aspen, he defiantly gets my vote for number one whiner in Aspen.

But hey, Maurice, I have great news for you. Rumor has it that the position of dog catcher will soon become an elected position. This may be an election you actually have a decent chance of winning. I’m here for you, buddy, if you need a campaign manager.

Tom O’Keefe

Middle Roaring Fork Valley