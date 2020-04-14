A call for decent grammar in the newspaper
I don’t know who wrote the caption on Sunday’s cover photo, but perhaps someone at The Aspen Times might let that person know that it’s completely incorrect grammar to say “her and her children spend…” Of course it should be “she and her children.” Perhaps the writer didn’t graduate from journalism school? Or take high school English?
Jeannie Carter
Aspen
