A call for climax action

Priests of the Roaring Fork Valley — aka government officials — have declared the climate gods demand a sharp reduction in CO2 emissions (see recent articles in the Aspen Daily News and The Aspen Times). I’m not so sure.

The Church of Climate Change is only one religion; it’s the only one that demands a reduction in CO2 emissions. In contrast, one easily can name several other religions (e.g., Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism) that demand a reduction of a different type of emission.

Yes, it’s at least six to one that climate change is caused by masturbation, not CO2. I vote with the majority.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen