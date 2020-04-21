A beef with the chief

Someone has to stop our dysfunctional president! Watching the news and his press conferences is frightening. Any reasonable thinking person should be truly concerned. He has no handle on this unprecedented event in our country. He has no clear plan going forward. He says untruths and dangerous statements.

Now, he is encouraging protests across the country which will only tear us further apart. Please, Cngress, governors, other lawmakers, step up and stop this insanity. The U.S. is not greater under this presidency — it is in big trouble. And, we have lost so much respect around the world. This has got to stop.

Anne Collins

Aspen