80 million won’t be nannied by the Dems

Based on nastygrams received, I guess it’s getting under Dems’ skin that the president won’t roll over for election theft without a fight. Question for our public officials who reject clean elections; the ones who lean on the excuse of stopping the spread to ruin millions of Americans’ lives with unnecessary and authoritarian dictates: 80 million voters probably voted for Donald Trump (after taking account of the frauds).

Do you think those 80 million are going to put up with your crap forever?

Maurice Emmer

Aspen