7A supports CMC, industry

Colorado Mountain College has campuses in Aspen, Breckenridge, Dillon, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Edwards, Leadville and Steamboat Springs for a reason: They feed talented people into the $62 billion Colorado recreation economy (SCORP 2019).

Now Salida wants in. Vote “yes” on CMC District question 7A on your ballot to make this happen.

The 2019 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP 2019 … Google it) also says that outdoor recreation in Colorado generated 511,000 jobs. Guess what? CMC programs train ski patrollers and ski-area technicians, chefs and restaurant managers, natural resource managers, medical technicians and paramedics, environmental scientists, fire scientists, avalanche experts and list goes on and on.

Do you want to protect clean air and water, federal, state and local parks, build more trails, keep rivers flowing freely, and protect ranches with conservation easements, instead of promoting industries that do not incentivize preserving Nature for future generations? If your answer is yes, vote “yes” on 7A.

John Fielder

Summit County