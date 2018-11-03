7A is a simple choice
November 3, 2018
7A is endorsed by every locally elected city, town and county official from Aspen to New Castle, as well as our local independent editorial press. It gives the Roaring Fork Transportation Authortiy the ability to replace buses and maintain existing schedules with the potential to increase service to meet future growth demands using quieter, emission-free electric buses. Without a secure funding source to replace buses as needed, we will see reduced service even while growth from development approvals increases traffic and gradually but steadily diminishes the quality of life for everyone in the region.
Vote "yes" on 7A for our economy, our environment and our future.
George Newman
Pitkin County commissioner
