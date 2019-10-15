3A the right way for Basalt

Dear Basaltines,

Please join me in voting “yes” to 3A to keep our property taxes at their current rate. The town of Basalt is a very efficient municipality and doesn’t deserve a revenue shortfall for being fiscally responsible. For many years Basalt adjusted its property tax rate to save us money and not create a windfall for itself. Then when property values plummeted, Basalt only raised the rate to maintain existing levels of services. I am thankful for this fiscal prudence and urge like-minded voters to support 3A.

Jon Fox-Rubin

Basalt