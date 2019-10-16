3A supports Basalt’s critical services

The recent snow reminded me that soon Basalt’s hardworking Public Works were up at 5 AM plowing snow and making it possible and safe for you to get to work or wherever you had to be that morning. And if in spite of everything, if you do have an emergency, you can count on a quick response from Basalt’s excellent police force.

Please help maintain these services by voting yes on 3A when you receive your ballot in the mail. By voting yes, our taxes will not increase, they will remain the same as before, but importantly, our services will not decrease.