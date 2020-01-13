Letters to the Editor

Will councilman’s rant lead to change?
Winter leaf blowing disruptive
Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Jan. 12, 2020)
New Year’s a chance to join The Buddy Program I’ve been thinking about a resolution for the new year, and here’s what I’ve decided: (1) Be more positive, (2) Be more generous, and (3) Be...
Seriously, there is no Dog-Poop Fairy
Thorough search needed for Aspen School District’s next superintendent
Reading Rick’s article about the superintendent search gave me pause (“Superintendent search for Aspen School District picks up pace,” Jan. 9, The Aspen Times). One word that seemed to be missing from the conversation is...
Aspen Skiing Co. doing its part to address climate change
I’m afraid Paul Andersen’s recent column (“POW not enough to save Aspen winters,” Jan. 6, aspentimes.com) fundamentally misses the point on climate action. He concludes that “Aspen is like an obese person sipping SlimFast while...
How Skippy got out of his jam
During the season of the Croissant Child and the eight nights of Challah, one of Aspen’s City Council sandwich spreads, known as Skippy Smooth, suddenly revealed his Skippy Nuts. He tweeted of the often spicy...
Colorado not appropriate for wolves
In her letter of Jan. 7, Marj Perry addresses the advisability of wolf introduction in Colorado. She questions the notion that wolf predation on deer and elk herds would have a beneficial effect on the...
Taking note of Jenny Lind
This year marks the 200th birthday of Jenny Lind, the fabled “Swedish Nightingale,” and, given Aspen’s strong musical identity, it seems only fitting to pause and take notice. For Jenny was like no other artist,...
Grounding the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport vision with reality
The Dec. 27 “additional document” authored by a fervent minority of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Vision Process Community Character Working Group broadly attacks the work and conclusions of the coequal Technical Working Group’s final report...
Get them out
We need to vote out Trump and his keystone cops in 2020. Pure stupidity, incompetence, racism and worse is not what this country needs. Miles Knudson Aspen Village
Some steak to go with the sizzle
I wanna be a cow person. I got my hat on. I got my boots on. Anybody know how to saddle a horse? Jim Wingers Aspen
Aspen hospitality is on us
“What are the fundamental values of Aspen?” I deeply ponder. First of all, Aspen is a resort community. Our economy depends on tourism. I am intentionally invitational to visitors. The first nine years I lived...
Colorado ranches on losing side of wolves’ reintroduction
In a story about aspen trees, Elizabeth Stewart-Severy describes how aspen trees are “battling drier conditions, climate disruption, and unchecked herds of deer and elk.” The article gives no data on deer and doesn’t mention...
Ayatollah Myself I Can
Can you hear the drum corps Marching toward a war Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump It’s time to even the score Oh, see the strutting drum major A golf club as his baton Err-rat-ta-ta-trump …. err-rat-ta-ta-trump As...
Marolt is apolitical
As a former Aspen Times editor involved in the hiring of Roger Marolt as a columnist, I can attest that he is no conservative, as Aspen Daily News columnist Lo Semple asserts. Nor is he...
Mesirow needs to address his issues
Skippy Mesirow needs a crash course in anger management. Better yet, stay off social media! Mike Dobson Aspen
Deep breaths, Aspenites
Yes, our visitors can be overwhelming at times. They enable my sumptuous Aspen lifestyle. Thank you. We have an embarrassment of riches in this town and it is due to our visitors and our locals...
Aspen bar exam is over some people’ heads
I won’t begin with the decline of manners and morals; such disparagement has been around for millennia. Let’s just say some eager, situationally unaware riders plunk the safety bar on the chairlifts upon my head,...
Some gratitude for Aspen postal carriers
I have to defend some mail carriers! I’m sorry for those who have to get their mail at the post office when it is such a mess, but some postal employees are simply fantastic. Chris...