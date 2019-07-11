 Letters to the Editor | AspenTimes.com

Opinion > Letters to the Editor >

Letters to the Editor

Sanitation going green, reducing costs

July 11, 2019

Many of us wonder what more we can do about the climate crisis. Here’s one thing: support the proposed solar project north of the airport runway. The Aspen Sanitation District is going green. Who knew?...

July 11, 2019

I am appalled and disgusted that this paper would allow its auspices to be used by Maurice Emmer as a platform to depict the men and women, the families, of this community who marched in...

The enemy is us

July 10, 2019

1. Thank you to Planned Parenthood for participating in the Fourth of July parade. Maurice Emmer, when you personally become pregnant, we can talk about abortions. 2. Aspen is skiing in the winter and the...

City of Aspen offices a manufactured need

July 10, 2019

The perceived need for the large new city of Aspen office building is, and always has been, based on faulty assumptions. Look at the numbers. Why does the city need so much space? The oft...

Making money at the altar of sacrifice

July 10, 2019

Austen Schendler writes of the Aspen Skiing Co.’s support of the proposed 5-megawatt solar energy project, speaking of sacrifice, beauty and hope, and the foundation of a noble future (“New solar farm near Aspen should...

Beware the ides of marching

July 9, 2019

How refreshing to have some back-and-forth on the appropriateness of protests in Aspen’s small town Independence Day parade. While I initially leaned toward the ideal of the event being not confrontational (lest of course one...

Dodging an airplane

July 8, 2019

Good thing President Obama took out Osama bin Laden, or Trump would be inviting him to Mar-a-Lago. Carl Heck Aspen

Time well spent by Planned Parenthood

July 8, 2019

I am one who was happy to see so many Planned Parenthood people in the Fourth of July Parade. A much better use of their time than killing babies. Maurice Emmer Aspen

Nothing bipartisan about Planned Parenthood float

July 8, 2019

In response to Anne Baker (“No place for politics in Aspen Fourth parade,” letters, July 6, The Aspen Times) and Molly Mix (“Shame on you, Planned Parenthood,” letters, July 3, The Aspen Times): What could...

Aspen’s music scene has something for everybody

July 8, 2019

A recent set of letters to the editor responding to commentary that initiated with Aspen Chamber CEO Debbie Braun, was followed by a Denver visitor’s comments about the Aspen Music Festival, a tit for tat...

I’ll save a seat for you

July 7, 2019

To Mr. Philip Verleger, Next time you’re in Aspen, maybe you’d be kind enough to accompany me to a few Aspen Music Festival concerts, so you could point out to me which ones are getting...

Protests are the American way

July 7, 2019

In the last several days there have been two letters to the editor which basically were upset that Planned Parenthood was in the Fourth of July Parade in Aspen. Both writers felt that the parade...

Slow down, it’s Aspen

July 7, 2019

Dear drivers, I have noticed an alarming increase of “big city” driving habits as the summer season is upon us. This phenomenon is not limited to summer, as it is equally prevalent during the winter...

A plea to Aspen dog owners

July 7, 2019

I’ve always known Aspen to be a dog friendly town, but since having kids, I feel like it’s Aspen: dog friendly, kid tolerated. One recent night on the bike path, my 3-year-old was striding by...

It’s rocking in Snowmass

July 6, 2019

On behalf of myself and all of my friends, I would like to thank the Snowmass Special Events team for an amazing start to the Thursday Concerts in Snowmass. You are kicking ass. Mike Sura...

No place for politics in Aspen Fourth parade

July 6, 2019

Molly Mix is right (“Shame on you, Planned Parenthood,” letters, July 3, The Aspen Times). Planned Parenthood, a highly charged political entity, has no place in a Fourth of July parade. July 4 is to...

Climate solutions start at home

July 6, 2019

It’s summer in Denmark and we are travelling our home country. On our journey through the flatlands of this tiny coastal country, we are passing hundreds and hundreds of windmills. Denmark has the highest proportion...

That’ll show the Iranians

July 5, 2019

Donald Trump’s hard-hitting Iranian sanctions will block all their mullahs from visiting Disneyland! Carl Heck Aspen

Not music to my ears

July 5, 2019

A letter published in the July 3 issue of The Aspen Times unfairly criticizes Debbie Braun, CEO of the Aspen Chamber, for “snubbing” the Aspen Music Festival in her praise of the Aspen Food &...