Letters to the Editor

Sanitation going green, reducing costs
Many of us wonder what more we can do about the climate crisis. Here’s one thing: support the proposed solar project north of the airport runway. The Aspen Sanitation District is going green. Who knew?...
The enemy is us
1. Thank you to Planned Parenthood for participating in the Fourth of July parade. Maurice Emmer, when you personally become pregnant, we can talk about abortions. 2. Aspen is skiing in the winter and the...
City of Aspen offices a manufactured need
The perceived need for the large new city of Aspen office building is, and always has been, based on faulty assumptions. Look at the numbers. Why does the city need so much space? The oft...
Making money at the altar of sacrifice
Austen Schendler writes of the Aspen Skiing Co.’s support of the proposed 5-megawatt solar energy project, speaking of sacrifice, beauty and hope, and the foundation of a noble future (“New solar farm near Aspen should...
Planned Parenthood a worthy mission
Dear Planned Parenthood, Thank you for helping people. Miles Knudson Aspen Village
Beware the ides of marching
How refreshing to have some back-and-forth on the appropriateness of protests in Aspen’s small town Independence Day parade. While I initially leaned toward the ideal of the event being not confrontational (lest of course one...
Dodging an airplane
Good thing President Obama took out Osama bin Laden, or Trump would be inviting him to Mar-a-Lago. Carl Heck Aspen
Time well spent by Planned Parenthood
I am one who was happy to see so many Planned Parenthood people in the Fourth of July Parade. A much better use of their time than killing babies. Maurice Emmer Aspen
Nothing bipartisan about Planned Parenthood float
In response to Anne Baker (“No place for politics in Aspen Fourth parade,” letters, July 6, The Aspen Times) and Molly Mix (“Shame on you, Planned Parenthood,” letters, July 3, The Aspen Times): What could...
Aspen’s music scene has something for everybody
A recent set of letters to the editor responding to commentary that initiated with Aspen Chamber CEO Debbie Braun, was followed by a Denver visitor’s comments about the Aspen Music Festival, a tit for tat...
I’ll save a seat for you
To Mr. Philip Verleger, Next time you’re in Aspen, maybe you’d be kind enough to accompany me to a few Aspen Music Festival concerts, so you could point out to me which ones are getting...
Protests are the American way
In the last several days there have been two letters to the editor which basically were upset that Planned Parenthood was in the Fourth of July Parade in Aspen. Both writers felt that the parade...
Slow down, it’s Aspen
Dear drivers, I have noticed an alarming increase of “big city” driving habits as the summer season is upon us. This phenomenon is not limited to summer, as it is equally prevalent during the winter...
A plea to Aspen dog owners
I’ve always known Aspen to be a dog friendly town, but since having kids, I feel like it’s Aspen: dog friendly, kid tolerated. One recent night on the bike path, my 3-year-old was striding by...
It’s rocking in Snowmass
On behalf of myself and all of my friends, I would like to thank the Snowmass Special Events team for an amazing start to the Thursday Concerts in Snowmass. You are kicking ass. Mike Sura...
No place for politics in Aspen Fourth parade
Molly Mix is right (“Shame on you, Planned Parenthood,” letters, July 3, The Aspen Times). Planned Parenthood, a highly charged political entity, has no place in a Fourth of July parade. July 4 is to...
Climate solutions start at home
It’s summer in Denmark and we are travelling our home country. On our journey through the flatlands of this tiny coastal country, we are passing hundreds and hundreds of windmills. Denmark has the highest proportion...
That’ll show the Iranians
Donald Trump’s hard-hitting Iranian sanctions will block all their mullahs from visiting Disneyland! Carl Heck Aspen
Not music to my ears
A letter published in the July 3 issue of The Aspen Times unfairly criticizes Debbie Braun, CEO of the Aspen Chamber, for “snubbing” the Aspen Music Festival in her praise of the Aspen Food &...