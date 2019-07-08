Dodging an airplane
Good thing President Obama took out Osama bin Laden, or Trump would be inviting him to Mar-a-Lago. Carl Heck Aspen
Time well spent by Planned Parenthood
I am one who was happy to see so many Planned Parenthood people in the Fourth of July Parade. A much better use of their time than killing babies. Maurice Emmer Aspen
Nothing bipartisan about Planned Parenthood float
In response to Anne Baker (“No place for politics in Aspen Fourth parade,” letters, July 6, The Aspen Times) and Molly Mix (“Shame on you, Planned Parenthood,” letters, July 3, The Aspen Times): What could...
Aspen’s music scene has something for everybody
A recent set of letters to the editor responding to commentary that initiated with Aspen Chamber CEO Debbie Braun, was followed by a Denver visitor’s comments about the Aspen Music Festival, a tit for tat...
I’ll save a seat for you
To Mr. Philip Verleger, Next time you’re in Aspen, maybe you’d be kind enough to accompany me to a few Aspen Music Festival concerts, so you could point out to me which ones are getting...
Protests are the American way
In the last several days there have been two letters to the editor which basically were upset that Planned Parenthood was in the Fourth of July Parade in Aspen. Both writers felt that the parade...
Slow down, it’s Aspen
Dear drivers, I have noticed an alarming increase of “big city” driving habits as the summer season is upon us. This phenomenon is not limited to summer, as it is equally prevalent during the winter...
A plea to Aspen dog owners
I’ve always known Aspen to be a dog friendly town, but since having kids, I feel like it’s Aspen: dog friendly, kid tolerated. One recent night on the bike path, my 3-year-old was striding by...
It’s rocking in Snowmass
On behalf of myself and all of my friends, I would like to thank the Snowmass Special Events team for an amazing start to the Thursday Concerts in Snowmass. You are kicking ass. Mike Sura...
No place for politics in Aspen Fourth parade
Molly Mix is right (“Shame on you, Planned Parenthood,” letters, July 3, The Aspen Times). Planned Parenthood, a highly charged political entity, has no place in a Fourth of July parade. July 4 is to...
Climate solutions start at home
It’s summer in Denmark and we are travelling our home country. On our journey through the flatlands of this tiny coastal country, we are passing hundreds and hundreds of windmills. Denmark has the highest proportion...
That’ll show the Iranians
Donald Trump’s hard-hitting Iranian sanctions will block all their mullahs from visiting Disneyland! Carl Heck Aspen
Not music to my ears
A letter published in the July 3 issue of The Aspen Times unfairly criticizes Debbie Braun, CEO of the Aspen Chamber, for “snubbing” the Aspen Music Festival in her praise of the Aspen Food &...
Government of the 1%
Never in the history of the U.S. government has so much been done by so many for so few. Miles Knudson Aspen Village
Go for the money
When I tell people I’m divesting my portfolio from fossil fuel companies and funds that invest in private prisons, they often admonish, “Don’t mix politics with money.” “What!?” I reply, “Politics and money go hand...
A few words about Aspen Ideas
The Ideas Festival is over, and I presume that most of the participants have left. So, now that there’s nobody here but us, I wanted to take note of the 3,352-word “conversation,” “edited for clarity...
Realtor shows bias over Basalt gun range
The commentary posted in your June 30 online edition about the Basalt shooting range reflects a very biased opinion by a “real estate advisor” (“CPW not shooting straight about Basalt range working group,” aspentimes.com). The...
ACRA prez: We’re big Aspen Music Festival fans
I read with interest the letter to the editor on July 3, with the headline “Braun column snubs Aspen Music Festival.” I am so sorry Kay Buckbaum feels that way. She might have missed my...
Aspen Mountain fine without Pandora expansion
Aspen can be a ski town even without the Pandora expansion. Modern skiers love side-country skiing! They will always go just out of the boundaries of a ski area. If the ski area is enlarged,...
Billionaires served
As my dear friend and former student Chris said, “Bring back the millionaires!” Ruth Harrison Aspen