Letters to the Editor

History of Paradise building has deep roots in community
In 1946 my father, Russell “Rut” Volk, purchased the lots where Paradise bakery is located from Pitkin County for the back taxes of $111.34. I still have memories as a boy of standing above the...
Apology to fellow letter writer
I want to apologize to Wendy Kunkle for my response to her letter to the editor (“Paradise controls its destiny”). Although I don’t agree with some of her sentiments, her intentions were good and my...
Read should be elected to Holy Cross board
The recently released United Nations report on biodiversity states that due to climate change, and other human-caused problems, a million species face extinction. While it can seem overwhelming, you have a chance to act meaningfully...
Ready to serve on Holy Cross board
Your Holy Cross Energy ballot was mailed this week — don’t toss it! I am Larissa Read, one of the candidates for the board of directors, and I’d like to introduce myself and how I...
Blame the Whiners of Aspen
Chutzpah is personified by the child who killed his parents, then throws himself on the mercy of the court because he’s an orphan. It’s also personified by the Whiners of Aspen. They whine about losing...
Please don’t go, Paradise
Sadly, Aspen has a new theme song: “Don’t It always seem to go That you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone They paved Paradise And put up a cashmere shop!” We can only...
Good riddance of Aspen Security
I would like to thank Aspen-Pitkin County Airport director John Kinney for dismissing Aspen Security from their duties. Their impression on the guests coming to our fair town was downright embarrassing. I personally had one...
Water a dandelion and save a bee
Every child appreciates the beauty of springtime dandelions. Adults, not so much. For incomprehensible reasons, as we grow older, our juvenile appreciation of May’s golden gift gives way to disgust. Hence society’s obsession with poisoning...
Support clean energy
Linda Waag’s letter Tuesday (Spare entrance the solar blight,” The Aspen Times) reminded me of my response to a friend who complained about the visual pollution of windmills that one sees while driving Interstate 70...
Paradise is where you make it
Anyone who knows Wendy Kunkle knows she’s anything but a smoke-blower. If it ain’t true, she won’t say it. Here’s what is true: It’s a total drag that Paradise is being pushed out by their...
Poignant commentary by Marolt
Did you happen to catch Roger Marolt’s latest column in the paper (“Prime cut of a great ski season cooked all the way through,” May 3, The Aspen Times)? Not surprisingly, he seems confused by...
Larissa Read has right background for Holy Cross board
Recently, Snowmass Village Town Councilman Tom Goode said, of the need for climate action: “We need to do something! And not just our municipality, but our generation. We need to lower our carbon footprints for...
Paradise exit makes no sense
I haven’t been around Aspen much for the last 30 years, but I do try to keep up. I don’t recall a more blatant example of raw, unvarnished personal greed destroying such an important piece...
Words fail me
Well, we’ve reached a new low. This is so ridiculous, it’s too ridiculous for my “Ridiculous” column. As my friend asked: I wonder if the Hechts lie awake at night thinking about new ways to...
Gardner’s silence is deafening
Dear Sen. Gardner, My family just returned from a trip that included a visit to your D.C. office and we took the opportunity to share some of our views. Your staff was very accommodating and...
Kemo Sabe is no Paradise
I found it infuriating reading Wendy Kunkle’s (president of Kemo Sabe) letter to the editor on Monday, comparing her commercial situation to that of Paradise Bakery’s, and having the audacity to say, “They can reinvent...
The sanitization of Aspen
The saga of the Hechts throwing out Paradise Bakery and P.E. 101 plays like a hate crime against Aspen by a born and bred local and his extremely rich father. Why would they do such...
Spare entrance to Aspen the solar blight
What a sad addition to the already unattractive entrance to Aspen a gigantic solar array would be! Having spent time at the site and knowing what such arrays blast, the proposed Holy Cross array would...
Nothing else but wealth matters to Aspen landlords
While there has been justifiable consternation about the Hechts’ bouncing the Paradise Bakery, this is just another in a series of transactions by developers where in the end a venerated Aspen institution is sacrificed for...
Another hole in Aspen’s soul
I must apologize to Aspen as I have loved it for 50-plus years. I hired Andy Hecht at my law firm in the ‘70s after he had been released by Dwight Shellman. Those of you...