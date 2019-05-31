Letters to the Editor

Mueller needs his head examined
The so-called Goldwater rule of psychiatric ethics prohibits diagnosing a person without direct, personal contact and application of standard diagnostic techniques. Yet 27 psychiatrists, none of whom ever met him, published a book in 2017...
Put the foodies and winos on the streets
Well, June is finally here. The snow in town has melted, leaves are on the trees, and now we can enjoy downtown Aspen and play together and with our dogs in Wagner Park. Oh, but...
Taking care of our own
A recent article about the cost of living and wages in our valley is not surprising, but it is upsetting. The Zurbuch Foundation was founded two years ago to support local families with child care....
Skico housing proposal troubling on many levels
The actual facts of Aspen Skiing Co.’s proposed housing in Willits Town Center demonstrate that the largest employer in the valley is simply looking for a place to stash workers, at the lowest possible cost,...
Aspen Skiing Co. should focus on mountains, not politics
I was deeply disappointed to read on my Facebook news feed an opinion post by someone writing on behalf of the Aspen Skiing Company (Skico, @aspensnowmass) which supported our leftist Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ highly...
Trump is no McCain
This is in memory of John S McCain. If United States Navy ever names a warship after Donald Trump it should be gold in color, have the number 2 printed on the sides of it...
Private schools have recruiting advantage
Public schools should not have to compete against private schools for state titles, as private schools recruit. There should be a level playing field. Call the Colorado High School Athletic Association. Ruth Harrison Aspen
Larissa Read will lead on clean energy
Holy Cross Energy is on a roll! Whether planning for energy resilience, passing milestones on renewable energy, helping customers save money, or supporting electrified transportation, our local energy cooperative is making it happen. This is...
Trump is the anti-Obama
I have been trying to make some sense out of the decisions made by President Donald Trump. I listened the other day to Trump describing Iran as a very nice country. What? That is the...
As Trump celebrated, we reflected
Monday’s Memorial Day experience in Aspen was another caring, thoughtful and respectful recognition of those who gave their lives so that the rest of us might live free. I wish to take this time to...
Campbell will represent Holy Cross board well
David Campbell and I worked together for almost 15 years in the ranch brokerage business and I always found him to be honest, reliable and resourceful. He understands land, water rights, conservation easements and how...
A short life, a big impact
Sam, We found a photo: Jesse and Haley Hoffman, Milo Stark, Garrett Green, and you, standing together in our back yard on a spring morning, when you all came to breakfast at our house. How...
Wealth trumps the working-class Basalt
I think it is outrageous that trailer court residents from the Pan and Fork might be replaced by high-income residents. Anna Naeser Basalt
Aspen Tibet activities approaching
Our community is most fortunate to receive high level educators from around the world, even in the offseason. A Transformative Weekend Workshop hosted by Aspen Tibet and Leaf People Organic Skin Care will be at...
Crystal River Caucus takes position on Thompson Divide drilling
On May 15, Pitkin County determined that the drilling of two new natural gas storage wells in the Thompson Divide area, proposed by Black Hills Energy, is unlikely to have any adverse impact on Pitkin...
All things being equal …
What’s this preoccupation with incessantly building subsidized housing in Aspen to promote a “diverse” population? Aspen has a diverse population. Billionaires, mere millionaires, middle class, working stiffs. We even have a homeless guy. It isn’t...
Renters and other revelations
After buying our dream home, my husband and I decided to rent it out for ski season. For him, this would offset costs of ownership. I, on the other hand, had visions of sharing my...
Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (May 26, 2019)
Quality music on display The Roaring Fork Valley is rich with many talented musicians. Those in the following organizations came together on Mother’s Day weekend to perform three amazing concerts. Members of The Aspen Choral...
Campbell will focus on renewable energy
I am writing to express my support for David Campbell’s election to the Holy Cross Board of Directors. I have known David for over 20 years and find him to be an honest and thoughtful...
Regarding the Dark Side and Big Brother
It’s common knowledge many Aspen elites read the letters to the editor first. It’s our town’s agora. It’s also common knowledge that the most powerful unelected kommittee this side of either Moscow or Beijing’s Tiananmen...