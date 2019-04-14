Letters to the Editor

Nice Aspen ad — with Telluride in the background
An observation: I noticed an attractive full-page ad in Friday’s Aspen Times placed by an Aspen restaurant that I was not familiar with named Betula. The ad was a simple statement of thanks to Aspen...
Icing on the winter cake
Hats off and thanks to the carrot-cake crew at Bumps for fueling my ski season while getting me to eat more vegetables for months. I look forward to “going downhill deliciously” next year! Bill Parish...
Let’s try this again with Werner Kuster
Our attempt to get a count of people who would like to celebrate Werner Kuster’s life (in Aspen the end of August) failed badly, so we are going to start over. Skip Bell is sending...
Feudal control in Basalt
The filmmaker Monty Python group missed a stupendous opportunity for a film featuring Basalt Town Council. Once again, Kansas-based Bruce Kimmel of Ehlers: “Leaders in Public Finance” has been engaged to advise Basalt regarding the...
Power to the gargoyles of Aspen
Gargoyles have two jobs to do — to drain water off of a roof and “to frighten off and protect those (buildings) that it guards, such as a church, from any evil or harmful spirits.”...
Who’s being obtuse?
A friend informed me he thought a letter I wrote to the papers was too obtuse for readers (“From the Department of Sarcasm,” April 9, The Aspen Times). That made me think. When I wrote...
Indigenous is the proper term
Indigenous is the proper term The misnomer “Native American” is a slap in the face to all indigenous red “Indian” nations and peoples. Terms like “first nations” imply that we got here “first” in front...
House Bill 1168 brings relief to health care woes
It’s past time that we see relief from unacceptably high health insurance premiums in Colorado’s western and rural communities. For a number of years now, our western counties have held the dubious distinction of paying...
Better housing, less PR
I could not believe when I read that the Aspen-Pitkin Housing Authority is spending money on a Fort Collins public relations communications firm. A better use of the money, in my opinion, would be to...
A disgraceful name for Aspen nightclub
I just came back from my lunch break where I usually check Twitter and was baffled to see a comment from one of our Colombian reporters mentioning there was a joint (no pun intended) called...
Cheap poison, bad results
With spring, the musty scents of wet earth budding forth fill the air. The grasses tussle with tiny violets and liverworts, while mosses green the dirt. Not long now until the plantains peek out between...
Baffled by McLain Flats decision
I cannot believe more homework was not done regarding McLain Flats Road. If 3,500 cars go up and down the road daily and people are worried about bikers on the Rio Grande Trail not being...
Saluting Aspen’s trouble-making trio
Since the city of Aspen is soliciting input on the already designed new city hall, I would like to suggest three gargoyles be placed prominently on the facade, one each showing the likeness of Toni...
You can’t have it both ways
As per the April 3 Aspen Times article, “ASD CFO of 11 years resigns,” Superintendent Dr. John Maloy said the district’s financial department and CFO bore the responsibility of filing the deed of trust. Although...
Aspen Times columnist’s assertions unsupported
My letter is in response to the April 7 column by Glenn Beaton (“Barbarians are well past the gate,” commentary, The Aspen Times. Unfortunately, Mr. Beaton chose to rant, rather than take the time and...
Has anybody seen Sunny’s skis?
Sunny wants her skis back. At around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at West Buttermilk parking lot near the park benches, Sunny took her skis off, wandered to the car, dropped her equipment in our...
Our touchy, feely politicos
Joe Biden’s life story is touching, but Trump’s will really grab you! Carl Heck Aspen
From the Department of Sarcasm
To perfect our flawed, corrupt political system, please support the National Popular Voter for Congress Bill (NPVCB). Our Constitution enshrines an archaic system for selecting members of Congress. A system designed to permit unwashed, uninformed...
Educate yourself on wildfires, wildlife
It’s been a wonderful winter season for the entire valley! Now that the snow is beginning to leave and the temperatures are rising, attention will quickly focus on what will be the effects of last...
West End streets threaten public safety
Can the city consider four-way stops across the board in the West End? It’s confusing for some out-of-towers. Some two-way, some four-way? It would be easier and safer to make them universal. A recent example...