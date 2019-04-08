Letters to the Editor

Aspen Skiing Co. would monopolize mountain restaurants
I was informed that the only private Snowmass ski area restaurant, Gwyn’s High Alpine, has their lease contract end with 2020 ski season. Aspen Skiing Co. is the owner of this facility. Currently the next...
New Aspen councilman ready to get started
Our council is set, and I could not be more excited. A sincere congratulations to Torre, our newly elected mayor, and Ann, who ran a great campaign and will continue to be a phenomenal council...
Tipton has had his chances
For those who are following Rep. Scott Tipton’s remarks as noted in The Aspen Times of April 4 related to the CORE Act and Thompson Divide, I wish to provide some clarification. If Rep. Tipton...
Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (April 7, 2019)
Aspen Words of appreciation On behalf of the Aspen Words staff and advisory board, I am proud to announce Aspen Words has just concluded one of its most successful Winter Words seasons. I’d like to...
The United States of Leavenworth
Day 805 of the Trump administration (Thursday). Sounds and feels like a federal prison sentence. For the rest of us. Miles Knudson Aspen Village
Rio Grande Trail suitable for gas-line project
I just read the article about the possibility of Black Hills Energy putting their natural gas line under the Rio Grande Trail from Slaughterhouse Bridge to McLain Flats instead of tearing up the road and...
Aspen Times article snubbed Buttermilk visionary
Article snubbed Buttermilk visionary Your recent article celebrating the 60th anniversary of Buttermilk Mountain may need to be researched just a bit more (“Little fanfare for 60th anniversary of Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk,” March 28,...
A mea culpa with a caveat
The April 3 Aspen Times published my letter commenting on a town hall held by our state senator and representative in Hotchkiss (“Liberal lawmakers deceive Coloradans”). My letter was prompted by an eyewitness report emailed...
Bumps galore on Red Mountain
Coming down Red Mountain are a series of unmarked road bumps. Isn’t it customary to caution drivers with some kind of neon paint? Can the city/county spend a few tax dollars to mark these speed...
Some fresh eyes for Aspen’s future
Yippee! It’s a new day in Aspen’s soon-to-be remodeled historic City Hall building, aka the Armory Building. Torre is mayor. Ann Mullins stays on council with Ward Hauenstein. Welcome back, Rachael Richards. Congratulations to Skippy...
Aspen horsepower
Well, we were anticipating a positive reaction, but this kind of landslide in favor of having horses in town is terrific. During the past week, since the March 28 Aspen Times article regarding having horses...
Reckless disregard by anti-vaxxers
My granddaughter’s close friend nearly died from measles. She was born prematurely and couldn’t be vaccinated for a while. When she was in the pediatrician’s office, another child came in who had the measles because...
Clarifying the gun laws
In response to Michael Levengood of Carbondale, the loophole you speak of does not exist (“Killer weapons too accessible,” letters, March 23, The Aspen Times). Colorado requires private gun-sellers who are not federally licensed dealers...
Lowering the presidential bar
Glenn Beaton’s last article (“Trump is a lousy fascist,” commentary, March 25, The Aspen Times) is very interesting and very telling. He compares Trump to the absolute worst leaders in world history. Not the best....
Gun-control letter misfires
The recent letter “Killer weapons too accessible” has factual errors (March 23, The Aspen Times). According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, “effective July 1, 2013 (HB13-1229) a background check is required for all private...
Colorado thrives with driver’s licenses for all
As our state legislature heads toward the end of the 72nd regular session, I hope that they will prioritize expanding access to driver’s license access for undocumented Coloradoans to improve the safety of all Coloradoans...
How to find happiness
I partied as a teen with beer with my best friend — no hard liquor or hard drugs. My parents stayed together “for the kids” and his parents had divorced. But we had fun and...
Finding peace through art
Finding peace through art As a high school senior, I’ve watched an interesting progression in the way my peers view art. Through elementary school, art was commonly listed as a favorite class. My classmates would...
Release the Mueller report
Representative government or the Trump alternative? “There is no collusion!” says Trump. Let’s look it up: American Heritage Dictionary — collude: to be in collusion; act together secretly; connive. From Latin: colludere: together + ludere...
Skiing for enjoyment, not gaudy statistics
Thank you to Roger Marolt for his insightful and complimentary column about Snowmass in the March 29 Aspen Times (“Why Snowmass leaves me feeling flat”). Roger, you and your brothers are fortunate to have grown...