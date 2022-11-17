Letters from fourth-graders

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Hello! We are fourth-graders in Ms. Kerry’s class at Aspen Elementary School. Today, we are writing to say thank you to Chef Matt Zubrod and The Little Nell.

Did you know that Chef Matt Zubrod and The Little Nell have teamed up with ASD and have cooked lunch for students in ASD for two weeks? They have provided delicious and healthy food for students and staff at ASD. Here at AES, all the food that was cooked this week was made by Chef Matt Zubrod and the team at The Little Nell, which provides our school with a different variety of food to eat and sample.

In Aspen Elementary School, we are learning about attributes that make the world a better place. Chef Matt and his team demonstrate several of these attributes. For example, they show they are caring by taking time out of their day to cook for us.

At The Little Nell, they are open-minded because, this week, they made paella, which is a traditional dish from Spain. Some of our favorites were the chicken tinga because the chicken was so good and had a nice texture. We also liked the little bit of sweetness that the sauce gave. Another one of our favorite meals was the pizza we had on Friday. The pizza had a phenomenal sauce-to-cheese ratio. One thing we loved about the pizza was that the bread complemented the cheese, and the sauce was so tasty.

Therefore, The Little Nell made the world a better place because they made food for our school and community, which is very kind. We are grateful for this opportunity and hope that the school teams up with the Nell and other restaurants in the future.





Liam, Parker, Sophia

Hello! We are fourth-graders in Ms. Kerry’s class at Aspen Elementary School. Today, we are writing to say thank you to Ms. Tenille and the ASD Food Service Team. Did you know that Ms. Tenille and the ASD Food Service Team design a menu, create amazing food, and keep students at ASD fueled for learning and fun?

They work hard to keep us healthy, happy, and ready for school. They make sure we are not hungry at lunch because they offer a wide variety of foods, and we can get seconds. They are caring because they take time out of their day to feed us and take care of us at ASD.

Our favorite food that they make is turkey and mashed potatoes. We love how you can taste the juicy and sweet turkey. The mashed potatoes are like fluffy, warm clouds that melt in your mouth. You can feel the steam coming off the food and smell the tastiness. One other thing we love is chicken-noodle soup. It fills you up, so you’re ready for recess and warms you up on a cold day.

At Aspen Elementary School, we are learning about attributes that make the world a better place. An attribute Tenille and her team show is caring because they make food for kinder to 12th grade and staff. One other attribute Tenille and her team show is being a risk-taker because they make food for us and will try new recipes to see if we like them.

We thank Tenille and her team for making meals for everyone in ASD.

Charlie, Dash, Egan, Jaxon, and Waylon

Hello! We are fourth-graders in Ms. Kerry’s class at Aspen Elementary School. Today, we are writing to say thank you to our veterans. Did you know that veterans serve our community and risk their lives to make our world a better place? The reason we are thanking our veterans is because they choose their own path to protect all lives.

At Aspen Elementary School, we are learning about attributes that make the world a better place. For example, veterans need to be communicators because they need to be able to talk to others at all times. A communicator is being able to speak to everybody at all times. The veterans support those in need. They are risk-takers because they approach new experiences with bravery. A risk taker is determined at all times. They make sure our country has plenty of freedom and safety for all.

We also thank the veterans for their service, loyalty, and their time because they take time away from their families to protect our beautiful country. The veterans are as strong and tough as the mountain range during hard times. So, whenever you see a veteran, remember to say thank you!

Azalea, Bentlee, Clark, and Emily

Hello! We are fourth-graders in Ms. Kerry’s class at Aspen Elementary School, and we want to say thank you to the Aspen Youth Center! Did you know that the Aspen Youth Center and its staff provide a community space for all students in fourth grade and above to have fun and play?

They have awesome games, like air hockey, pool, and dodge ball. The AYC is a safe place to go after school for kids that are fourth grade and above. The AYC is a place you can relax and catch up with friends after a long day of school. The AYC also has cooking lessons, and we get to eat what we cook. For example, on Nov. 10, we cooked Thanksgiving dinner at the AYC. We made turkey and mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving.

At the AYC, we can connect with friends, have fun with them, and play games. Kids can play games that they can’t afford in their daily life. For example, air hockey, which is a fourth-grade favorite. The AYC is a place to be your best self.

At Aspen Elementary School, we are learning about attributes that make the world a better place. At the AYC, we learn how to be caring and inclusive, which we practice at AES, as well. We are so thankful for the AYC. So, the next time you are thinking about supporting our community, we encourage you to donate to the Aspen Youth Center, so that all youth in the valley can have a safe and fun place to spend their time.

Duke, Katherine, Otto, and Tui

Kerry McGonigle

Aspen Elementary School