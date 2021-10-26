Zimet the No. 1 choice
To my mind, a teacher’s ultimate job is to cultivate a love of learning; a school board member’s is to create the most supportive, respectful and vibrant environment to enable teachers to do theirs. Dr. Susan Zimet’s proven commitment and accomplishments as both board member and president in these unprecedented times are clear evidence that she is committed to this mission.
I have complete confidence in supporting Susan Zimet as the No. 1 choice for school board.
Donnie Ryan
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Things to consider about Pandora’s proposal
With regard to the proposed Pandora’s expansion, it seems that many people have lost focus on some obvious facts.