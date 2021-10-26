Zimet the No. 1 choice

To my mind, a teacher’s ultimate job is to cultivate a love of learning; a school board member’s is to create the most supportive, respectful and vibrant environment to enable teachers to do theirs. Dr. Susan Zimet’s proven commitment and accomplishments as both board member and president in these unprecedented times are clear evidence that she is committed to this mission.

I have complete confidence in supporting Susan Zimet as the No. 1 choice for school board.

Donnie Ryan

Snowmass Village