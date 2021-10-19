Zimet needs to continue on Aspen board of education
I am writing in support of re-electing Dr. Susan Zimet to the Aspen School Board. During the term of current Board President Zimet, the board hired a student-focused Superintendent who did a curriculum audit and brought more focused learning to our kids.
Teacher pay increased, a long-sought master teacher agreement was signed, and a bond passed to acquire more housing — all to attract and retain great teachers. Please vote for Susan Zimet so she can continue to spread the love of learning to our kids while continuing to embrace our Aspen ideals.
Tim Reed
Aspen
