Zimet is a good listener

An important part of leadership is listening. Through 30 years working with Dr. Susan Zimet, I saw her gift of listening and how that helped many, many people. I hope she can continue her skills on the Aspen School District Board of Education.

Dr. Carl Schiller

Basalt

