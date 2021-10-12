Zimet is a good listener
An important part of leadership is listening. Through 30 years working with Dr. Susan Zimet, I saw her gift of listening and how that helped many, many people. I hope she can continue her skills on the Aspen School District Board of Education.
Dr. Carl Schiller
Basalt
