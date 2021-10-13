 Zimet has my vote | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Zimet has my vote

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Please re-elect Suzy Zimet for school board. She is hardworking, open minded and committed to making sure the Aspen School District is a wonderful place for the students who learn there, the teachers who teach them and the community as a whole.

Julie Case

Aspen

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Letter to the Editor

Kuhlenberg for RFSD

Our valley is so fortunate to have a knowledgeable and passionate candidate like Kathryn “Kadi” Kuhlenberg seeking a seat on the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education.

See more