Zimet has my vote
Please re-elect Suzy Zimet for school board. She is hardworking, open minded and committed to making sure the Aspen School District is a wonderful place for the students who learn there, the teachers who teach them and the community as a whole.
Julie Case
Aspen
Kuhlenberg for RFSD
Our valley is so fortunate to have a knowledgeable and passionate candidate like Kathryn “Kadi” Kuhlenberg seeking a seat on the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education.