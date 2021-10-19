Zimet deserves 4 more years on Aspen BOE
I am writing in support of the candidacy of Dr. Susan Zimet for re-election to the Aspen School Board. During her first term in office, she was instrumental in the passage of a bond in support of additional teacher housing and other infrastructure repairs.
While serving as board president, the board passed the first master agreement for the benefit of staff and teachers in at least 20 years.
Please re-elect Susan Zimet to help our kids learn what they need to reach their goals and dreams.
Debbie Wheatley
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Zimet needs to continue on Aspen board of education
I am writing in support of re-electing Dr. Susan Zimet to the Aspen School Board. During the term of current Board President Zimet, the board hired a student-focused Superintendent who did a curriculum audit and…