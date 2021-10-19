Zimet deserves 4 more years on Aspen BOE

I am writing in support of the candidacy of Dr. Susan Zimet for re-election to the Aspen School Board. During her first term in office, she was instrumental in the passage of a bond in support of additional teacher housing and other infrastructure repairs.

While serving as board president, the board passed the first master agreement for the benefit of staff and teachers in at least 20 years.

Please re-elect Susan Zimet to help our kids learn what they need to reach their goals and dreams.

Debbie Wheatley

Aspen