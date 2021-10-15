Zimet a solid school board member
I was Dr. Susan Zimet’s patient for 25 years until she retired. When I was a teacher at Aspen High School, I often discussed education with her since both of her sons were students in the school district. She cares deeply about education and is a person of high integrity.
Please join me in voting to re-elect Susan Zimet to the Aspen school board.
Debbie Overeynder
Aspen
