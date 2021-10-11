Zane’s commitment to Aspen schools runs deep

Anna Zane has been involved in the Aspen schools for years. Anna Zane has been involved in Aspen sports for years. She cares about education. She cares about students. She cares about teachers.

She has four of her own children and skin in this game. She’s been a parent volunteer, a member of SAC, DAC, APAC, etc. She wants the Aspen schools to offer the best education possible. Students of all backgrounds can learn their own strengths and weaknesses and can learn to develop themselves in all subjects.

Anna Zane would be a champion of fiscal responsibility and ensuring funds have the greatest positive impact on students. With Anna, this is about the students and their education. She is very involved in the community. She demands excellence in education.

Anna Zane is the type of involved and committed parent Aspen needs to help Aspen schools find the best direction to achieve the highest results.

I’ve known the Zane family for years with kids of similar age. I support Anna and the energy, direction and knowledge she can bring to the Aspen school board.





Bill Carlson

Aspen