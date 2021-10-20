Zane will put kids ahead of union

Hit pieces on school board candidate Anna Zane ironically reveal the important reason you should vote, and cast your vote for Anna.

It’s true. Anna puts kids ahead of the teachers’ union. She puts the kids ahead of every other issue. Aspen schools academic rating and performance have declined steadily in recent years. That punishes the kids, not the union.

So vote for the kids. Vote for Anna Zane.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen