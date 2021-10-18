Zane is committed to Aspen schools
Please vote for Anna Zane for Aspen School District board. Anna attended Aspen public schools and is uniquely qualified and prepared to serve on the board. Anna is passionate about education and has consistently volunteered in and out of the classroom. She has served for over a decade on local committees tasked with ensuring accountability and better preparing students for IB course work. She is committed to providing every student with the tools and opportunities they need to reach their highest potential.
Doug Weiser
Snowmass
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Butler for Aspen schools
We are writing to endorse Larry Butler for the Aspen School District board. We have known Larry since he moved to town six years ago. He is incredibly bright, fiscally responsible, and an involved member…