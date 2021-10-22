 Zane committed candidate for Aspen’s education board | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Zane committed candidate for Aspen’s education board

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Please vote for Anna Zane for Aspen School Board. She’s qualified, committed, and a great communicator. F

or over a decade she has dedicated herself to Aspen students, teachers and administrators as a volunteer in various roles. Her experience and expertise make her the perfect choice for the board.

We are lucky she has offered to serve.

Doug Weiser

Snowmass


Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Letter to the Editor
See more