Zane committed candidate for Aspen’s education board
Please vote for Anna Zane for Aspen School Board. She’s qualified, committed, and a great communicator. F
or over a decade she has dedicated herself to Aspen students, teachers and administrators as a volunteer in various roles. Her experience and expertise make her the perfect choice for the board.
We are lucky she has offered to serve.
Doug Weiser
Snowmass
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Zane committed candidate for Aspen’s education board
Please vote for Anna Zane for Aspen School Board. She’s qualified, committed, and a great communicator. F